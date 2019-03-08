Daggers boss Taylor delighted to make it seven unbeaten

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is delighted to make it seven games unbeaten in the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers sealed a 3-1 victory over Hartlepool United to move up to fifth in the league table and continue their rich vein of form thanks to a brace from Joe Quigley and a solo effort from Colombian attacker Angelo Balanta.

And the experienced boss knows the work rate, squad character and ability to bounce back has been crucial on this on unbeaten run.

You may also want to watch:

"We're happy with that; it's such a competitive league, so to go seven matches unbeaten is very good.

"I'm delighted with the way the boys are working hard for each other and I'm delighted with the way they're always bouncing back when we get a test.

"Today (Saturday) we were 2-0 up but playing against a good team in Hartlepool and they get a goal back but we showed out metal again to go and get a third goal.

"The lads are working extremely hard and very hard at the things we're not so good at."