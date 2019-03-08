Daggers Taylor insists missed opportunities cost them at Halifax

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor insisted missed chances cost them in their 1-0 defeat to National League rivals Halifax Town on Saturday.

The Shaymen netted the only goal of the game in the first half to seal the three points and leave Daggers empty-handed for their trip back to east London.

But experienced manager Taylor felt his side's performance was good, despite them lacking a clinical touch in the final third.

"We played some great football and we created a couple of very good chances that should have been put away," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"We didn't take them and when you play away from home against a team that are full of confidence you have to take them."

Striker Joe Quigley missed a glorious chance to level the score when Dagenham had the run of the play at the Shay.

However, boss Taylor insisted they will never know if that moment could have changed the outcome.

Instead he was keen to pick out the positives from the match and look forward instead of harping on about what could have been.

"That we will never know because we didn't get the equaliser, but everything about the play was good," he added.

"We played a couple of different shapes and I still thought we created a few chances away from home against a team at the top of the table.

"I don't think it's all doom and gloom."

The former England caretaker manager is confident of the direction his squad are heading and says they just need to stick to the game plan - despite losing two of their opening three National League fixtures this season.

"We didn't deserve it in the end, we weren't clinical in the final third, and that's what you've got to do," said Taylor.

"I'll carry on doing what I believe is right."

Taylor also was quick to thank the travelling supporters for making the long trip up to Yorkshire, adding: "We always appreciate them coming to support us; it's fantastic what they do."

Daggers were due to play host to Boreham Wood at Victoria Road last night (Tuesday).

And they will also welcome Harrogate Town on Saturday as they look to start climbing up the National League table.