Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers Taylor insists missed opportunities cost them at Halifax

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 August 2019

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge misses a chance during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge misses a chance during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor insisted missed chances cost them in their 1-0 defeat to National League rivals Halifax Town on Saturday.

The Shaymen netted the only goal of the game in the first half to seal the three points and leave Daggers empty-handed for their trip back to east London.

But experienced manager Taylor felt his side's performance was good, despite them lacking a clinical touch in the final third.

"We played some great football and we created a couple of very good chances that should have been put away," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"We didn't take them and when you play away from home against a team that are full of confidence you have to take them."

Striker Joe Quigley missed a glorious chance to level the score when Dagenham had the run of the play at the Shay.

However, boss Taylor insisted they will never know if that moment could have changed the outcome.

Instead he was keen to pick out the positives from the match and look forward instead of harping on about what could have been.

You may also want to watch:

"That we will never know because we didn't get the equaliser, but everything about the play was good," he added.

"We played a couple of different shapes and I still thought we created a few chances away from home against a team at the top of the table.

"I don't think it's all doom and gloom."

The former England caretaker manager is confident of the direction his squad are heading and says they just need to stick to the game plan - despite losing two of their opening three National League fixtures this season.

"We didn't deserve it in the end, we weren't clinical in the final third, and that's what you've got to do," said Taylor.

"I'll carry on doing what I believe is right."

Taylor also was quick to thank the travelling supporters for making the long trip up to Yorkshire, adding: "We always appreciate them coming to support us; it's fantastic what they do."

Daggers were due to play host to Boreham Wood at Victoria Road last night (Tuesday).

And they will also welcome Harrogate Town on Saturday as they look to start climbing up the National League table.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Essex deals for Allison, Buttleman

Substitute Essex wicketkeeper Will Buttleman looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers Taylor insists missed opportunities cost them at Halifax

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge misses a chance during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers players thank fans for support at Halifax

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists