Search

Advanced search

Daggers bring back loan signing House

PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 January 2020

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Ben House has re-joined the club on loan from Reading until the end of the season, subject to FA approval.

The forward made five appearances for the Daggers in his initial loan, scoring twice in the 6-1 victory over Aldershot Town in November.

Daryl McMahon had this to say on bringing the 20-year-old back to the Chigwell Construction Stadium:"We're delighted to have him back.

You may also want to watch:

"Ben left the club prior to me coming here, I would have liked to have kept him when I came in which is what we tried to do.

"Keeping him fit is going to be important because he's a very good goalscorer and we're glad to have him back."

House is available for Saturday's Vanarama National League visit to Wrexham and will provide competition for places.

The Victoria Road outfit is still expected to make a few more additions in the coming weeks.

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers bring back loan signing House

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

West Ham show fighting qualities now bring on the Brighton!

West Ham United's Issa Diop fouls Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

More than 2,000 frontline staff at King George and Queen’s hospitals do not have flu jab

Only 60% of BHRUT frontline staff have had flu jabs compared to the national average of 68.5%. Picture: Paul Bennett

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek
Drive 24