Daggers bring back loan signing House

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Ben House has re-joined the club on loan from Reading until the end of the season, subject to FA approval.

The forward made five appearances for the Daggers in his initial loan, scoring twice in the 6-1 victory over Aldershot Town in November.

Daryl McMahon had this to say on bringing the 20-year-old back to the Chigwell Construction Stadium:"We're delighted to have him back.

"Ben left the club prior to me coming here, I would have liked to have kept him when I came in which is what we tried to do.

"Keeping him fit is going to be important because he's a very good goalscorer and we're glad to have him back."

House is available for Saturday's Vanarama National League visit to Wrexham and will provide competition for places.

The Victoria Road outfit is still expected to make a few more additions in the coming weeks.