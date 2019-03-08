Late Bromley equaliser denies Daggers victory

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Bromley 1

Dagenham & Redbridge made it five games unbeaten in the National League despite letting a one goal slip in the 94th minute for a 1-1 draw with in-form Bromley.

A second minute goal from Angelo Balanta was cancelled out by a stoppage time equaliser from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild to kept the Ravens unbeaten so far this season at Victoria Road.

Manager Peter Taylor was forced to make changes to the starting line-up that drew 1-1 with Chesterfield on Saturday with Alex McQueen and Liam Gordon unavailable for selection due to International call-ups.

The duo plus Harry Phipps dropped out of the team and were replaced by Will Wright, Matt Robinson and James Dobson.

Dagenham netted after just two minutes on their first attack as winger James Dobson turned back before picking out Angelo Balanta inside the box.

The former Boreham Wood attacker nodded the ball into the left corner of the net to give them an early lead.

In the 19th minute Balanta continued to be a threat but this time by playing in Joan Luque down the left side.

The Spaniard was forced out by former goalkeeper Mark Cousins and ended up over running it out for a goal kick.

Eight minutes later the Ravens had their first real chance as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild drilled a shot off the post after Luke Coulson's initial shot was blocked but fell into his team-mates path.

The hosts continued to be the dominant side as they were intercepting a number of passes - one when Luque won the ball and chipped it out to the left for Balanta.

He then hit the ball with the outside of his boot in tight near the goal for former Heybridge Swifts winger Luque who continued his run but he just missed out.

Bromley came out the more lively to start off the second-half and almost caught Justham off guard in the 51st minute but he managed to push it wide.

Ten minutes into the half Balanta was played in down the right but his cross went agonisingly over Joe Quigley's head.

The visitors Michael Cheek flicked the ball on to Hackett-Fairchild in the 68th minute, his touch was heavy, but he still got a shot away although Justham was there to deny him.

In the 71st minute Dobson played a pin-point cross in for Luque but the winger didn't get enough of it before the Daggers created a goal mouth scramble minutes later with the ball eventually falling to Mitch Brundle who fired wide of the post.

Daggers substitute Bagasan Graham intercepted the ball in the 79th minute and used his pace to run up the pitch before firing straight up the middle at Cousins after beating a number of players.

With eight minutes left Bromley felt they should have had a penalty when Hackett-Fairchild nutmegged Will Wright before the defender shoved him over - the visitors appealed for a penalty but the referee played on.

The hosts Brundle then had a half-volley denied by Cousins moments later before Justham pulled off a vital save to tip a Hackett-Fairchild free-kick from the edge of the box over the bar for a corner.

Bromley did however find an equaliser in the 94th mintue thanks to Hackett-Fairchild who fired past Justham into the bottom right corner.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Brundle, Robinson, Dobson (Graham 72), Luque (Phipps 90), Balanta, Quigley.

Unused subs: Wood, Eleftheriou, Grant.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Bush, Okoye, Wood, Raymond (Klass 81), Bingham, Hackett, Rees (Mekki 69), Coulson (Clifton 58), Cheek.

Unused subs: Holland and Henry.

Attendance: 1,526 (128 away).