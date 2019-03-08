Daggers Robinson says Bromley draw felt like a defeat

Rhys Murphy of Yeovil Town and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson says their 1-1 draw with Bromley felt like a defeat after they conceded in the 94th minute.

Daggers took an early lead through Angelo Balanta in the second minute only to be pegged back by a late Reeco Hackett-Fairchild goal in the dying seconds at Victoria Road.

Long-serving midfielder Robinson admitted it was tough to take and questioned the referee's decision to award the Ravens a free-kick late on.

"I'm not going to beat around the bush - it feels like a loss. We were the better team for 90 minutes, then in the added four minutes we weren't and that's when it told," the 25-year-old said.

"Those mistakes we need to learn to rectify whether that is defensively or attacking to score more goals, perhaps even seeing the game out in the corner.

"I'll be honest 'Phippsy' did the right thing, took it into the corner. I don't know what the referee has seen as a free-kick and then they've scored with how many seconds left?

"I'm saying it was over four minutes but if it wasn't, then it wasn't, but you have to take them ones as the responsibility lies on us to see that out and get the three points we deserved."

The former Luton Town man also revealed it was nice to be recalled to the starting line-up and hopes he has done enough to keep his place.

He added: "It's always nice to start a game, I've been working hard to get back in the team, it's been a bit of a stop-start one for me.

"I have to respect the gaffer's decision when he's leaving me out, he obviously has a reason for doing it, but he brought me back in and I feel I definitely paid him back with how I played."

Robinson was also awarded the Vicarage Field man of the match on the night, but missed another.

"I don't know how I didn't get the BT Sport one, but never mind!" he smiled.

"It's always nice when you're recognised individually, but that's not the most important thing. The most important thing is the team performance and coming away with three points.

"I'll take it as a positive and I'm grateful to be given man of the match."