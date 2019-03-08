Dagenham face a 'big test' against Ravens says Taylor

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is expecting a 'big test' against London rivals Bromley in front of the BT Sport cameras tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm).

Daggers will welcome The Ravens to Victoria Road as they look to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the National League.

They had to settle for a share of the spoils at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Chesterfield at the Proact Stadium.

But now the focus moves onto Neil Smith's Bromley and the threats they pose as they currently sit third in the league table and are unbeaten in eight fixtures.

"We would like to [extend run], but we know it's going to be a big test because Bromley have gone for a better squad this year, so they're going to be a handful, there is no doubt about that," Taylor said.

"We know they've got Michael Cheek there, who is a fantastic goal scorer, so we know it will be tough, but it's up to the boys to increase this unbeaten run."

Bromley have a number of former Dagenham players including striker Michael Cheek, goalkeeper Mark Cousins, midfielders Frankie Raymond and Billy Bingham, as well as former academy product Briggs Ojemen.

Taylor's men will have to be on top of their game to end Bromley's magnificent start to the campaign.

And they will be hoping everyone is fit enough for selection after a number of players picked up cramp in the draw against The Spireites.

"Most teams have played nine matches in a lot of heat, but they do say it's a lack of something when you keep getting cramp so we'll look into it," added Taylor.

"Three of our players have gone down with and it happened at Eastleigh. We've got to look at it, but I think it's the amount of games we've played.

"We've got to make sure the right fluids are going into them."

Dagenham travel to in-form Maidenhead United on Saturday for their second match of the week.

Alan Devonshire's side have surprised everyone so far by picking up 16 points in the opening eight fixtures - thanks to five wins and one draw.

The Magpies will be confident going into the test, although they were due to face a trip to Wrexham last night (Tuesday) for a midweek encounter.