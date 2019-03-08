Daggers boss Taylor pleased with overall performance against Bromley

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor was disappointed with late goal against but pleased with overall performance in 1-1 draw with Bromley.

Daggers made it five games unbeaten in the National League despite letting a one goal slip in the 94th minute for a 1-1 draw with in-form Bromley.

A second minute goal from Angelo Balanta was cancelled out by a stoppage time equaliser from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild to keep the Ravens unbeaten so far this season at Victoria Road.

"We're very disappointed with that as I feel that was our best performance, to concede as late as that is poor from us, and I've looked at the goal and it's not great defending from us," Taylor said.

"I still can't believe there was a free-kick given against us with Harry Phipps in the corner flag at the other end so they played the ball forward and then scored.

"Overall it was a very good performance, it was a good start, and we created good chances but we couldn't get the second goal again which is one of the things we're disappointed."

The boss feels his side are improving each week and becoming stronger as a unit.

"We're getting better, we're improving, we must keep working as we are and start turning these draws into wins especially if we deserve them.

"We were very tested as Bromley are a good team, they've got some outstanding players, and they're having a great start to the season so they were going to be positive and we were going to have to defend.

"I think tonight (Wednesday) if we had defended a little bit better in the final minute of the game we would have got three points."

Former Boreham Wood man Balanta has now netted four times for the club to lead the scoring ranks and Taylor was full of praise for the attacker as well as midfielder Matt Robinson.

"Angelo is a top player, he's good in the air, and he's good on the ground.

"I don't always agree with the man of the match awards or the choices but I certainly agreed tonight I thought Matt Robinson was absolutely outstanding.

"He's been out of the team and that's what happens people get even hungrier when they're left out so they come in to prove a point."

Dagenham are now nine games into the season but remain without a clean sheet despite some fantastic displays from goalkeeper Elliot Justham so far this season.

"With Elliot not to have a clean sheet this year is crazy because he's such a great goalkeeper.

"We did say before the game we wouldn't mind him having nothing to do but we've got to make sure we defend better than that."