Daggers midfielder Brundle confident of improving his goals return

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mitch Brundle is confident he can improve his figures next season as the club looks to push for play-offs.

The 24-year-old found the net eight times for Dover Athletic last season and picked up a further 13 assists as they avoided relegation from the National League.

But the Londoner is confident he can score even more goals and get more assists in Daggers colours this campaign.

"The team is going to be up there, so I think my numbers will only get better, as that was in a team that was struggling for a long part of the season with a change of managers and things like that," Brundle told DaggersTV.

"I know I can contribute more in the season, so I will hope to replicate that, and hit the ground running.

"Obviously we've got pre-season first and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the lads.

"Hopefully we'll have a good pre-season and we're ready to go when the season starts."

The former Gateshead man, who can also play in defence, has revealed he has heard nothing but good things about the club and is looking to his time at the Victoria Road outfit.

"It seems like there are good people around the club and I've spoke to a lot of people about Dagenham that have obviously been here.

"They've all got good things to say about Dagenham so I'm really looking forward to it."

The recent recruit is also urging the Daggers faithful to come out in their numbers next season as he feels having a good following can spur the squad on to many victories.

"I've played here a few times in my career and enjoyed it, you can see the stadium is getting built up a bit more, and hopefully we can attract more of a crowd when we're near the top of the league.

"Hopefully we can drag in some fans, get this place rocking and make it a fortress because a lot of teams that do get promoted at this level their home ground is the most important thing."