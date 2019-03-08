Search

Former Daggers captain Nunn joins Billericay Town

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 June 2019

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Ben Nunn has opted to join National League South outfit Billericay Town once his contract expires.

Ben Nunn will captain Dagenham & Redbridge this season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The right-back first arrived at Victoria Road from Boreham Wood in the summer of 2017, though injury hampered his first few weeks with the Essex club.

It was a similar story last summer as Nunn saw his pre-season preparations affected by injury once again and, despite being given the armband, the defender did not make his seasonal bow until the 2-0 loss at Gateshead on October 6.

The highlight of Nunn's 2018/19 season was his winner against eventual champions Leyton Orient on Boxing Day.

The 29-year-old made a total of 46 appearances for the Daggers during his two season stint.

"Unfortunately my time has come to an end," Nunn tweeted.

"I have enjoyed my time here over the past two years and met some great people.

"It was a massive honour to captain the side last year and I cherished every time I led the team out.

"Injury hindered both starts to each season which was incredibly frustrating, especially missing a big part of last year."

He also revealed his business is getting bigger and therefore he decided to go down a league to benefit his primary source of income.

"I will be going into part time football as my work is going from strength to strength and this now has to be my priority as this is what will support my family the most moving forward."

Nunn did however want to wish the club well and hopes they can push on.

"I wish the club and all involved every success.

"The club is in great hands with the current owners and is only going one way.

"Hope the winner against Orient lives long in the memory of the Daggers."

