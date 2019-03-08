Daggers turn attentions to FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend as they look to bounce back from their first defeat in 12 games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Bagasan Graham of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

The Daggers will make the short trip across the water to face Carshalton Athletic at the War Memorial Ground on Saturday in a fourth qualifying round tie in the prestigious cup competition.

The winner of the tie will bag £18,750 in prize money and the losers will still receive £6,250 to boost the club's finances.

The Robins sealed a 2-1 win over Lowestoft Town in the third qualifying round thanks to a brace from Ricky Korboa and will be keen to cause an upset at the weekend.

Dagenham will head into the contest on the back of a free weekend, after having their away fixture against Stockport County postponed due to travel issues.

They were due to travel away to Edgeley Park on Saturday for a National League clash as they looked to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat suffered at Notts County in midweek, but due to an incident in the Milton Keynes area, preventing train departures from London Euston Station, they were not able to travel.

You may also want to watch:

The clubs will now be in discussion regarding the rescheduled fixture and more information is expected to come in the near future.

Assistant manager Terry Harris knows they have the character in the squad to bounce back and get their name into the hat for the first round proper.

"The run was going to come to an end eventually, and it was unfortunate that it was Tuesday, but there were plenty of positives to take from the game," said Harris.

"We've got good character in the dressing room anyway. I expect us to bounce back, the result was going to come, but we move on."

Daggers crashed out in the fourth qualifying round of the cup competition last season after drawing 2-2 with Boreham Wood thanks to two late goals from former players Luke Pennell and Tomi Adeloye.

But in the replay they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat after a Jamal Fyfield effort at Victoria Road.

In terms of their National League bid, assistant Harris knows they can match everybody, especially with Kenny Clark, Mitch Brundle and Chike Kandi nearing returns.

"Once we get our full squad back, we'll be a match for anybody," he added.