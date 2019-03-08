Daggers Taylor pleased with draw at Chesterfield as his side made it four unbeaten

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says he would have taken a point beforehand against Chesterfield.

Daggers took the lead on 36 minutes when Joan Luque swapped passes with Angelo Balanta and produced an excellent finish but the hosts got back on level terms on 68 minutes as Mike Fondop rose highest to head past Elliot Justham to play out a 1-1 draw at the Proact Stadium.

Boss Taylor was pleased with his side's performance and still believes John Sheridan's Spireites will be up there at the end of the season.

"I would have taken that without a doubt, I think Chesterfield will still be up there come the end of the season, they'll be one of the promotion favourites," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"I know John has had a little bit of a difficult time but he will definitely get it right so I would have settled for a point.

"I was pleased with the performance especially in the first-half, if anything we needed a second goal then it might have changed things but we didn't get it.

"Then they scored a goal, poor from us as you've got to stop them crosses coming in, but they scored a goal where they out jumped our centre half."

Former Gillingham manager Taylor was delighted with his sides counter attacking play and believes if they had been better in the final third they would have come away with three points.

"I think some of our counter attacking in the first-half was very good but it was just the final bit that wasn't Premier League.

"If we'd have got that bit right we'd have got that second goal but we didn't get it and that's how it is.

"I would have however settled for a point here and it means we've gone four matches unbeaten."

Luque bagged his second goal of the season and Taylor was full of praise for the winger who appears to be finding his feet at the Victoria Road club now after the opening month of the season.

"He played very well, we know he's a good finisher and we wanted to change our shape a little bit thinking of what Chesterfield were going to do and to me at half-time I was happy with everything.

"At the end I was happy but not happy with everything."