Search

Advanced search

Daggers manager Taylor is surprised by Spiretes start

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 August 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor said he is 'surprised' by the poor start Chesterfield have had in the National League ahead of their clash this weekend.

Carl Dickinson of Yeovil Town and Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019Carl Dickinson of Yeovil Town and Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

The Daggers make the long trip north to the Proact Stadium on Saturday looking to build on their late 3-2 victory over Yeovil Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Experienced boss Taylor knows it will be a tough test despite The Spireites failing to pick up a win in their opening seven fixtures.

And he even revealed that he pin-pointed John Sheridan's men as promotion favourites this campaign.

"I think that has surprised a lot of people, I know John and I know he'll get the best out of them, so it's going to be a difficult game," Taylor said.

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Bradbury of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Bradbury of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

"I am surprised myself as they were my promotion favourites if I'm honest."

You may also want to watch:

Daggers however currently sit 11th in the league table after a mixed start to the season, picking up three wins, one draw and three losses.

Taylor added: "It's nice that we've got 10 points for seven matches, that's really good and encouraging after not such a good start in a few of the games, but we're in a healthy position."

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Bradbury of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Bradbury of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

The former England caretaker manager is also pleased to see some healthy competition for places among his squad after rotating of late and seeing players show real fight and desire.

"That's what I want, honestly that's a healthy situation, not only because they really up it to try to get in the team but it's also for the ones in the team as they know they can't relax," said Taylor.

"That's exactly what I'm looking for. I don't mind those headaches if it means the team is going to be better and more fight for places, then that's going to be healthy."

Two players who may have given the boss something to think about are Joan Luque and James Dobson who both made a real impact from the bench in their victory over The Glovers.

"Both the boys that come on had a point to prove and I think they were really determined to make sure they were a handful to play against," said Taylor.

"Luque and 'Dobbo' did well, their crossing was good and some of their trickery was really good. For the first time the defenders had something to really think about before it was wing back against wing back."

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Barking and Dagenham last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Six Barking and Dagenham grime crime culprits fined £1,500 total for flytipping

A fly-tip at the junction of MarkyateRoad and Neasham Road in Dagenham where the council set up a camera following residents’ complaints about fly-tipping. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Barking and Dagenham last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Six Barking and Dagenham grime crime culprits fined £1,500 total for flytipping

A fly-tip at the junction of MarkyateRoad and Neasham Road in Dagenham where the council set up a camera following residents’ complaints about fly-tipping. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers manager Taylor is surprised by Spiretes start

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Eva Hart pub Chadwell Heath set to host charity fundraiser

Eva Hart pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

T20: Bopara blast helps Essex see off Surrey

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field at the end of the innings during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

University students help non-native speakers in the community to improve their English skills

University of East London ESOL teachers with summer school students. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists