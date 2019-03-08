Search

Advanced search

Daggers Dobson expects a different challenge against Chorley

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 September 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge winger James Dobson says every game bring a different challenge ahead of their clash with Chorley.

Daggers return to Victoria Road on Saturday after two matches away from home at Torquay United and Sutton United.

They're nine games unbeaten and currently sit sixth in the National League ahead of their clash with the basement club.

But the 27-year-old is still expecting a 'tough test' as they look to take their unbeaten run to double figures.

"Every game brings a different challenge, I know Chorley hasn't done particularly great since the start of the season, but they've picked up results so we're going to be ready for it.

"Our unbeaten run has been brilliant, but it's just about us taking it game by game now, not getting too ahead of ourselves in that respect.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be another tough test so it's about getting the job done."

He added: "We're in a good position at the minute in the table but its early days at the moment so it's about keeping that consistency."

The former Slough Town and Sutton United man revealed he is finally starting to flourish playing on the right flank after spending years playing on the left.

"Previously I've sort of played left midfield majority of my career but I would probably say in the last season or so I've been adapting to playing on the right.

"I would say I'm getting used to it now and getting some joy from it as well."

He also revealed he is hoping his recent form can keep him in the starting line-up despite the healthy squad competition.

"I want to play as many games as I can, that can be quite difficult as we've got a really competitive squad, so it's about when you're out there doing the best you can and your job so you can keep the shirt."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers Dobson expects a different challenge against Chorley

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex desire key says ten Doeschate

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Dancers dazzle Dagenham pupils as they get expertise from Royal Ballet School

Students from the Royal Ballet School working with pupils at Dagenham Park primary school. Picture: Dagenham Park School.

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Dagenham-born amputee enters the Guinness Book of World Records after epic solo row

Lee has officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records sharing a page with a pigeon and tapir. Picture: Lee Spencer @therowingmarine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists