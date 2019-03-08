Daggers Dobson expects a different challenge against Chorley

Dagenham & Redbridge winger James Dobson says every game bring a different challenge ahead of their clash with Chorley.

Daggers return to Victoria Road on Saturday after two matches away from home at Torquay United and Sutton United.

They're nine games unbeaten and currently sit sixth in the National League ahead of their clash with the basement club.

But the 27-year-old is still expecting a 'tough test' as they look to take their unbeaten run to double figures.

"Every game brings a different challenge, I know Chorley hasn't done particularly great since the start of the season, but they've picked up results so we're going to be ready for it.

"Our unbeaten run has been brilliant, but it's just about us taking it game by game now, not getting too ahead of ourselves in that respect.

"It will be another tough test so it's about getting the job done."

He added: "We're in a good position at the minute in the table but its early days at the moment so it's about keeping that consistency."

The former Slough Town and Sutton United man revealed he is finally starting to flourish playing on the right flank after spending years playing on the left.

"Previously I've sort of played left midfield majority of my career but I would probably say in the last season or so I've been adapting to playing on the right.

"I would say I'm getting used to it now and getting some joy from it as well."

He also revealed he is hoping his recent form can keep him in the starting line-up despite the healthy squad competition.

"I want to play as many games as I can, that can be quite difficult as we've got a really competitive squad, so it's about when you're out there doing the best you can and your job so you can keep the shirt."