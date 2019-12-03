Chorley boss says they were not at their best in Daggers win

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio was pleased to get a win without being at their best in a 1-0 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Alex Newby scored a stunner in the 63rd minute to earn the three points for the hosts, despite them being up against it for long spells at Victory Park.

Vermiglio even admitted Daggers were the better side on the day.

"I wouldn't call it a great win, I'd call it a win, but we've done well over the last four games and have played very well over the season," he said.

"We've come away with nothing at other times this season when we've done well. I thought we were miles off it, especially in the first half. We rolled our sleeves up in the second half, Alex has scored a wonder goal, and despite not playing well we created a few decent chances.

"They were probably the better side overall, but didn't create too many clear cut chances, there were one or two that they perhaps should have done better with."