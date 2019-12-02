Daggers coach Brown wants to take positives away from a 'tough result' at Chorley

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown admitted the injury-hit squad must take the positives out of tough defeat to Chorley.

An Alex Newby strike in the 63rd minute was the difference between the two sides at Victory Park - despite a dominant first-half from the Daggers.

The former Heybridge Swifts boss says they knew they would have to produce something special to bag the three points as they're currently carrying eight injuries.

"It's obviously a tough result to take, we certainly didn't want to come here and lose 1-0," Brown told DaggersTV.

"We knew we'd have to produce something a little bit extra as we're in a tough situation at the moment, as you can see we only had three outfield players on the bench again today.

"None of the lads have returned and Bagasan (Graham) has been added to that list as well, so we knew we had to pull together as staff and a group of players, and work even harder.

"I thought we did that, I thought we forced them into a lot of mistakes, they had very little possession and we created some good opportunities from some high tempo play."

Brown insisted they were unlucky to not score on a number of occassions let alone once in the clash.

"Mitch Brundle was extremely unlucky as he had one cleared off the line, Quigs had one cleared off the line, and we had another one Chike had a half chance.

"Often they were making last ditch tackles and last ditch clearances to keep us out in that first-half."

He did say they must be pleased with how well they pressed Chorley into mistakes.

"We remember the previous game and we watched footage to prepare, and we felt that maybe we're not at our strongest at the moment when it comes to defending long balls, as we're missing Manny and Crolly.

"We felt they were a team that wanted to play out if you encourage them to, so we encouraged them to play out, and then we pressed from a good shape.

"The number of regains and mistakes we pressed them into was impressive.

"As much as we're disappointed to lose 1-0, we have to take that as a positive, we forced them into so many mistakes and forced them into so many regains that opened up counter attack opportunities."