Daggers eager to continue strong form against Chorley

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge and Lawson D'Ath of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will play host to newly-promoted Chorley this weekend as they look to continue building on a positive start to the campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers will welcome The Magpies to Victoria Road on Saturday and will be keen to finish the month of September on a high note.

First-team coach Jody Brown is confident heading into the clash as he feels they have been playing good football in recent weeks.

"We are creating a number of opportunities, I don't think our goals for column is doing justice to the amount of opportunities we're creating, and it's coming from all different people," said Brown.

"It's coming from all over the pitch, the creative play, the bright football and forward runs.

"There is not a lot of selfishness you see people squaring it and cutting it back for people, it's really pleasing to see."

You may also want to watch:

Former Heybridge Swifts manager Brown says Daggers are pleased to be up near the top of the table but insists they have plenty of room for improvement yet.

"We're pleased to be in the play-off places and we know we need to keep performing at a high standard to stay in those places," he added.

"I don't think we're over the moon with it as we know there are things we can do better and there is still room for improvement.

"As much as we're up where we want to be in the league we still want to do better."

However, Brown did admit that not too much can be read into the table yet as it's very early in the season.

"I don't think you can look too much at the table right at the moment or too much at the teams you've played, but certainly we've played some of the form sides so to still find ourselves in the top seven is pleasing," he said.

Mitch Brundle, Harold Odametey and Chike Kandi have all been sidelined with injury in recent weeks and their returns could cause selection problems for the management team.

"I'm sure the manager will like to have that selection headache, to have competition, to have fresh bodies and fresh minds to bring back in," said Brown. "It's a very good position to be in, we're working with much smaller numbers this year, which we kind of feel is healthy."