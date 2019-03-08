Daggers boss Taylor felt it was a good point against Chorley

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge and Ntumba Massanka of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor felt it was a good point after being reduced to 10-men against strugglers Chorley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers extended their unbeaten run to ten matches with a 0-0 draw at Victoria Road thanks to a penalty save from Elliot Justham in the 72nd minute following a second yellow card to Luke Croll.

And Taylor was pleased they ground it out after not performing to the standards they have in recent weeks.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's a good point on the strength on our performance, I think we were nowhere near it today (Saturday), compared to how we've played for the last nine or ten matches.

"Credit to Chorley, I thought that they done well, and played some good football and the manager made a lot of changes and deserved a lot of credit for their performance.

"For us we're better than that but we didn't show it, so to go down to 10 men and work the way the players did was great.

"I never question our commitment and again today it was first class."