Chorley boss Vermiglio penalty miss cost them at Daggers

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio says failure to score penalties is costing his side like it did in their 0-0 draw with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Courtney Meppen-Walters was denied by Elliot Justham from the spot in the 72nd minute after Daggers defender Luke Croll picked up a second yellow card to reduce the hosts to 10 men at Victoria Road.

But the visitors failed to take advantage of it and Vermiglio said: "We've got ourselves a good opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net and we've missed one.

"Mepsy stepped up and he's brave enough to step up, but we should be scoring and Mepsy is the first to hold his hand up.

"We've missed a few opportunities this season in regards to penalties to put ourselves in front.

"I didn't even watch the penalty this time, I turned round. It's disappointing as we should be coming in 1-0, but we're not.

"We kept a clean sheet away from home so there is lots of positives and we would have taken it before the game naturally."