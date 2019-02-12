Search

Daggers defender Clark felt squad stood up to Harrogate’s physicality

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 March 2019

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Kenny Clark felt the entire squad stood up to the physical challenge of Harrogate Town as they nabbed a 1-1 draw.

Daggers had to wait until the 93rd minute to find the net, as substitute Ollie Harfield picked out Conor Wilkinson in the box to cancel out Callum Howe’s opener at Wetherby Road.

“I think it was a good team performance all-round,” the 30-year-old told the club website.

“We’re disappointed with the goal that we conceded but we will go back over that, but the boys dug deep and got back into the game.

“Harrogate are a big, strong team but they can play as well, so I think the whole team stood up to the challenge.

The former Ebbsfleet centre-back praised striker Wilkinson for netting late on.

“It’s brilliant to get the last minute equaliser, it’s great to have someone like Conor on the pitch because he can create, and score goals out of nothing and he’s done it again.”

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Majority of Barking and Dagenham youngsters offered first choice secondary school

Across the borough parents and children have been finding out whether or not they got into the school of their choice. Picture: KEN MEARS

