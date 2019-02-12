Daggers defender Clark felt squad stood up to Harrogate’s physicality

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Kenny Clark felt the entire squad stood up to the physical challenge of Harrogate Town as they nabbed a 1-1 draw.

Daggers had to wait until the 93rd minute to find the net, as substitute Ollie Harfield picked out Conor Wilkinson in the box to cancel out Callum Howe’s opener at Wetherby Road.

“I think it was a good team performance all-round,” the 30-year-old told the club website.

“We’re disappointed with the goal that we conceded but we will go back over that, but the boys dug deep and got back into the game.

“Harrogate are a big, strong team but they can play as well, so I think the whole team stood up to the challenge.

The former Ebbsfleet centre-back praised striker Wilkinson for netting late on.

“It’s brilliant to get the last minute equaliser, it’s great to have someone like Conor on the pitch because he can create, and score goals out of nothing and he’s done it again.”