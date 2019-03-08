Search

Daggers coach Brown delighted with fitness levels in Concord win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrating scoring a goal (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown is delighted with the fitness levels of the squad after just one pre-season fixture.

Daggers cruised to a 4-0 victory over National League South outfit Concord Rangers thanks to a hat-trick from Chike Kandi and solo effort from trialist Adam Mills at the Aspect Arena.

And the former Heybridge Swifts manager says it was a pleasing run out and heaped praise on attacker Kandi.

"It was really pleasing to see Chike come back in the condition he has done, he looked sharp and has done all week in training, and he got rewarded with three good goals," Brown told DaggersTV.

"It's been an ongoing narrative in training of how fit everyone is, they've all come back in such good shape.

"We're lucky if you look at the staff, we've got Neil Withington who's a very experienced strength and conditioning coach, he gave them programmes over the summer and he has continued to work hard with them since they've come back in.

"We're seeing the rewards, we looked strong physically, we didn't always look well organised nor have a great understanding of playing with each other but that's what these games are for.

"In terms of conditioning and getting 45 minutes under their belts, it was a really positive night."

Brown was also quick to say although the performance and fitness levels are the main aspects you're looking to gain from pre-season, good results can also be beneficial.

"You're always going to say you're not bothered about the quality of football, but if we went out there and lost 4-0, I think people would be bothered about it.

"We went out there, we started a little bit rusty and our choices with the ball weren't always great, but we haven't done any match practice.

"As Concord tired, we started moving the ball well and you saw our football intelligence coming through with little third man runs, and Andy Eleftheriou with the overlap on that right hand side.

"Bagasan on the left hand side and you could tell we grew into the game."

