Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown looked at the positives following their Essex Senior Cup win at Hullbridge Sports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

An early goal from Reece Grant proved enough to see off the Isthmian League North Division hosts, after manager Peter Taylor made a host of changes to his starting line-up.

And Brown tried to focus on the good points from the evening, telling the club website: "I don't think the performance was at the level we would expect as a staff. The manager was in the stands, I think he'd have every right to be disappointed, but there were positives.

"Mitch Brundle played 90 minutes, we weren't expectinh him to but he came through it really well which is a huge positive for us.

"Chike Kandi had 45 minutes, Reece Grant got a decent goal and looked quite sharp but we've come to expect better levels from the boys.

You may also want to watch:

"I know these games are tricky because of the environment they come into but I would've like us to apply ourselves a little bit better."

Only five minutes had been played when Andrew Eleftheriou's cross came back off the crossbar and Grant fired home.

And Brown felt Grant's overall performance was also worthy of praise, adding: "The goal aside he should be quite pleased with his performance.

"I thought some of his one-touch play and runs in behind were bright so along with the goal I think he's got every reason to feel he can take a lot from the game.

"It was a good finish. It probably deserves more credit than what we give it at the time. It come back quick, he was bright to follow it in because the cross looked a bit of a lost hope and it was fairly high when he actually volleyed it. He was one of the bright points."