Search

Advanced search

Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

PUBLISHED: 13:56 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 17 October 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown looked at the positives following their Essex Senior Cup win at Hullbridge Sports.

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

An early goal from Reece Grant proved enough to see off the Isthmian League North Division hosts, after manager Peter Taylor made a host of changes to his starting line-up.

And Brown tried to focus on the good points from the evening, telling the club website: "I don't think the performance was at the level we would expect as a staff. The manager was in the stands, I think he'd have every right to be disappointed, but there were positives.

"Mitch Brundle played 90 minutes, we weren't expectinh him to but he came through it really well which is a huge positive for us.

"Chike Kandi had 45 minutes, Reece Grant got a decent goal and looked quite sharp but we've come to expect better levels from the boys.

You may also want to watch:

"I know these games are tricky because of the environment they come into but I would've like us to apply ourselves a little bit better."

Only five minutes had been played when Andrew Eleftheriou's cross came back off the crossbar and Grant fired home.

And Brown felt Grant's overall performance was also worthy of praise, adding: "The goal aside he should be quite pleased with his performance.

"I thought some of his one-touch play and runs in behind were bright so along with the goal I think he's got every reason to feel he can take a lot from the game.

"It was a good finish. It probably deserves more credit than what we give it at the time. It come back quick, he was bright to follow it in because the cross looked a bit of a lost hope and it was fairly high when he actually volleyed it. He was one of the bright points."

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.

Pupils and evacuees unite to mark 80 years since Second World War

One of the many destinations Dagenham children were sent to during the war. Picture: Sophie Morton

Pollution-busting trees find a new home at Barking Riverside

One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Alumni descend on Barking Abbey to celebrate new £13.5m school building

A visitor admiring Barking Abbey's buildings. Picture: Stewart Cohen/Barking Abbey School.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists