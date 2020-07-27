Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge could face losing defender Manny Onariase with League Two clubs Leyton Orient and Bolton Wanderers reportedly interested.

The 23-year-old is now out of contract unless they’ve managed to strike a deal and whether Daggers could keep him is a big question with interest from the Football League.

Onariase made 28 appearances last season, scoring twice, after joining the club permanently last summer following an impressive loan spell during the 2018/19 season.

The club are set to announce their retained list in the coming days which fans have been eagerly awaiting for a number of weeks as they try to get excited about the upcoming season.

Daggers have been putting off any announcements due to the uncertainty of when the season may start with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There is plenty of talk about potentially starting the National League campaign after September, 5 but there is talk about October, 3 now due to play-off finals ongoing.

But who will be in manager Daryl McMahon’s squad s a question that remains unanswered although fans should be somewhat more clear come the weekend with Peter B.Freund revealing they should be releasing the retained list on Saturday (August, 1).

Elliot Justham, Myles Weston, Kenny Clark, Mitch Brundle, Angelo Balanta, Sam Deering, James Dobson, Joe Quigley, Reece Grant, Chike Kandi all have contracts beyond that date while Liam Gordon is believed to have a clause in his contract to extend his deal for a further year.

It is also believed young shot-stopper Josh Strizovic remains in contract for another season despite a lack of game time throughout the season just gone.

The likes of defenders Gabriel Zakuani, Will Wright, Will Wood, Manny Onariase, Luke Croll, Andrew Eleftheriou, Alex McQueen and midfielders Harold Odametey, Matt Robinson, Harry Phipps, Bagasan Graham and Joan Luque all had their contracts expire on June 30 but due to the furlough scheme that was extended until Saturday.

McQueen has posted a highlights video on Twitter with the caption of “for further enquiries contact agent” leading us to believe he is one of the above to be leaving the club.

It also believed that midfielder Harold Odametey has been released by the club after an injury-hit campaign.

The 27-year-old joined the club last summer on a free transfer from Maidenhead United but soon found himself run into injury trouble.