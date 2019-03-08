Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Concord Rangers 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 4

Attacker Chike Kandi inspired Dagenham & Redbridge to a 4-0 victory over Concord Rangers with a hat-trick in the club's first pre-season fixture.

Manager Peter Taylor used the match to give his entire squad a run out and get at least 45 minutes for each player against the National League South outfit at the Aspect Arena.

The Daggers even handed two trialists the chance to impress in the first-half of the clash and a third in the second-half.

But it was former Dagenham winger Lamar Reynolds who had the first chance of the match but goalkeeper Elliot Justham denied him.

The first-half ended 0-0 and the visitors decided to put out entire different new team for the second-half.

It didn't take long for Kandi to stake his claim for a place as he smashed a shot into the top right corner nine minutes into the half and give his side the lead.

In the 63rd minute, 23-year-old Kandi prodded home his second of the night from an Alexander McQueen corner to make it 2-0.

Angelo Balanta then showed his magic as he dribbled through a number of Concord players before setting up a trialist in the 74th minute.

Former Chelsea youngster Kandi then completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute to seal a comfortable 4-0 win for the Daggers.

Daggers first-half: Justham, Wright, Clark, Trialist, Wood, Dobson, Trialist, Brundle, Luque, Phipps, Grant.

Daggers second-half: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Onariase, Croll, Graham, McQueen, Robinson, Odametey, Trialist, Balanta, Kandi.

Concord Rangers: Haigh (Confrey 67), Olufemi (Millar 57), Hurford, Carter (Blanchfield 45), Roast, Pollock, Moncur (Gardner 45), Kresh, Decarrey (Green 45), Reynolds, Cundle.