Dagenham set to begin strange season at Halifax Town

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge are set to begin their strangest season yet as they make the long trip to Halifax Town with no travelling support this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers are due to open the new National League season with a trip to the Shay on Saturday but the latest government guidelines mean it is likely to take place behind closed doors.

The league is still yet to confirm whether they will delay the season further to this news but either way boss Daryl McMahon is preparing as normal.

“First and foremost, I’m glad pre-season is over. It was an ugly game out there today (Saturday), very cold, very windy which is obviously strange for the last game of pre-season,” he said after their 1-0 win over Chelmsford City.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve had nine matches, the lads have enjoyed pre-season and got plenty of minutes under their belt.

“We’ve picked up seven wins, drawn and lost one and I think we’re ready to go now. To be honest, we’ve probably been ready to start the season for the last week or so and we just can’t wait to hopefully get under way now.”

The team has been hit by constant injuries during pre-season but McMahon will hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the trip.

“We will find out next Saturday I suppose. We’ve had a number of injuries throughout pre-season and picked up another two today which we could have done without, hopefully, they aren’t too bad,” he said. “I think a successful pre-season is one where you have all the players fit for the first game, so we will see next week.

“The lads have really enjoyed it having been off for such a long time because of the pandemic, which is why we’ve had so many games in pre-season. But as I said, I’m glad we’re finished with pre-season and now it is the start of the season in terms of getting ready for Halifax.”

Providing the season starts, Dagenham will then play host to Barnet on Tuesday (October 6).