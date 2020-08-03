Search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Onariase joins Scunthorpe United

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 03 August 2020

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Cheek of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Cheek of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Manny Onariase has joined League Two outfit Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year-deal with The Iron after making 57 appearances for the Daggers in the National League over the last two seasons, scoring twice during the 2019/20 campaign.

He originally joined on loan from Rotherham United and helped in securing the clubs position in the National League with a number of good performances.

Onariase then joined the club permanently last summer after his release from the Millers and has grown into a fans favourite during his time at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

He started his career at West Ham United, before signing for Brentford, from whom he impressed on loan in League Two with Cheltenham Town over two spells.

Onariase then joined Rotherham United before signing for Dagenham where he initially excelled on loan before signing permanently.

