Daggers eagerly await updated plans for when new season may start

Dagenham & Redbridge are still eagerly awaiting more clarity on a return to football before taking the next steps in planning for the future.

Daggers eventually finished 17th in the National League after the final standings were decided by an unweighted points-per-game formula due to the season being cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

And managing director Steve Thompson says the club will wait for restrictions to be lifted and more confirmed details on the new National League season before they plan ahead.

“We’re all waiting for the government and Football Association to release plans on when we might be able to start football again,” Thompson said.

“It isn’t down to the league or the club, that will entirely be down to the government. We won’t be able to decide when we can start again.

“We can’t do anything, until we know when we’re going to start, the league or I can’t say we’re going to start on September 1 or whenever because it’s not in our power.

“It’s currently against the law for more than six people to play together, special dispensation was given to the Premier League, the EFL, and the National League to play behind closed doors with certain testing regimes in place.

“Those testing regimes, even for the Football League would be too much for them to pay for a whole season, and that’s why League One and League Two have done the same as the National League.

“Everything is on hold, the government is starting to relax restrictions, so one could see a possibility of football starting in September but we can’t plan for that until we have more clarity around restrictions being lifted.”

Thompson is still not certain ‘personally’ if points-per-game is the best way for things to be decided, although it did not affect the Victoria Road club, and added: “I’m not 100 per cent that I’m in favour of points-per-game, that’s me personally. It’s what the league have done, so good luck to Barrow (who were champions).

“I’ve said previously, in my last monthly report that went on the website, that it won’t affect us one way or the other.

“It’s making certain that if something like this ever happens again that we’ve got something in place, so that everybody knows how it’s going to end.”