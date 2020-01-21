Daggers winger Dobson joins Hemel Hempstead on loan

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge winger James Dobson has joined National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead on loan until the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28-year-old joined the Daggers in the summer on a free transfer from Sutton United and has since gone on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for the Victoria Road outfit.

You may also want to watch:

The former Slough Town man has found the net twice in that time but will now link up with The Tudors, who currently sit 10th, and are looking improve their recent poor run of form.

Sammy Moore's men are determined to climb back up the league table and push for play-off spot.

Newly-appointed manager Daryl McMahon is expected to make a few more changes to the squad in the coming weeks as he assesses the squad.

The Irishman has already made two signings in defender Gabriel Zakuani and striker Alex Reid on loan.