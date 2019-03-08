Daggers Dobson is eager to play at the highest level

New Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder James Dobson says he wants to play at the highest level possible in his career.

The 27-year-old joined the Daggers from Sutton United for an undisclosed fee late last week after impressing last season.

And the former Slough Town man, who penned a two-year deal at Victoria Road, is keen to get promoted from National League but knows it will be a tough task.

"I think every player whether they're playing in this league or above, they want to play at the highest level they, and for me if that's potentially reaching league football then great.

"Obviously it's not as easy as said, but we've got to do a job this season, and hopefully we can and get promoted."

Dobson made 18 appearances for the U's last term, finding the net twice, after joining the club from National League South outfit Slough Town in January.

He was Slough's leading scorer when he left the club and claimed the Golden Boot award as the Rebels won promotion from the Southern League during the 2017/18 season, scoring 62 goals in his 185 appearances in total.

"It was a good step-up, I was previously playing at Slough beforehand, and it was good in the second half of the season to get some experience in the National League.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's been a couple weeks of wondering what's going to happen, but pleased to get the deal done and can't wait to get started."

The former Oxford United youngster felt moving to Dagenham was the next step forward in his career and is the club to push on with.

"That's why I come here, when I heard there was interest and joining the club was something that I wanted to do as soon as possible really.

"Speaking to the manager a couple weeks back about the ambition we've got here, there is no reason why we can't do well this season.

"The gaffer has got a good CV and he's experienced, so it will be great to work under him as well."

Dobson is also hoping he can be a real impact when it comes to scoring goals this campaign.

"I can play on the wing, I can play in the hole as well, I like to score goals and set them up through set-pieces and crosses so that's something hopefully I can build on."