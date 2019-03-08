Search

Daggers draw neighbours Barking in Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 November 2019

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have been drawn to face local rivals Barking in the Essex Senior Cup fourth round at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Daggers will welcome the Isthmian South Central outfit to Victoria Road on the week on December, 7, as they look to continue their progress.

Peter Taylor's men progressed through their third round tie with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hullbridge Sports thanks to a goal from striker Reece Grant.

A fifth minute effort from striker Grant sealed the victory at Lower Road in what was a much changed starting line-up for the Daggers.

It is now Justin Gardner's men that stands in the way of their progression into the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

In all Senior Cup ties no extra time will be played.

In the event of scores being level after 90 minutes, the tie will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

