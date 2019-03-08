Daggers duo feature for Guyana in Panama defeat at Gold Cup

Dagenham & Redbridge duo Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds failed to prevent Guyana falling to a second defeat in the Gold Cup 2019 group stages as they lost 4-2 to Panama.

Left-back Gordon played the full 90 minutes in the Group D encounter for the Golden Jaguars while midfielder Bonds played 55 minutes before being substituted off for Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Abdiel Arroyo opened the scoring for Panama in the 16th minute when he beat a defender and Guyana's goalkeeper to a long pass and fired it into an empty net.

Guyana equalised through a 33rd minute penalty by Neil Danns but an own goal by defender Terence Vancooten seven minutes later put Panama back in front 2-1.

Erick Davis converted a penalty early in the second half to give Panama a 3-1 lead.

Gabriel Torres 86th minute goal put Panama ahead 4-1 before another penalty by Danns, this one in stoppage time, capped the scoring.

They will now face Trinidad & Tobago this evening.