Daggers midfielder Bonds helps Guyana nab a draw at the Gold Cup

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Elliot Bonds played the full 90 minutes as Guyana nabbed a 1-1 draw against Trinidad & Tobago in their final group stage match.

The 19-year-old played in a defensive midfield role and helped the Golden Jaguars finish third in Group D in the Gold Cup.

Left-back Liam Gordon who has played in both the previous fixtures was an unused substitute for the final clash of the tournament for Guyana.

Neil Danns opened the scoring for Guyana in the 54th minute before Tobago nicked an equaliser in 80th minute thanks to Kevin Molino.

USA topped the group as they remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Panama last night with both side's progressing to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown tweeted: "Just watched the Gold Cup game between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.

"1-1 and a lot of familiar faces on show, another 90 minutes in front of the back four for our young midfielder Elliot Bonds to learn and develop from.

"Invaluable experience and great to see him given this chance to shine."

Both Bonds and Gordon will return ahead of the Daggers pre-season in hope that their international venture will stand them in good stead for the 2019/20 National League season.