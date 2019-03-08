Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers midfielder Bonds helps Guyana nab a draw at the Gold Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 June 2019

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Elliot Bonds played the full 90 minutes as Guyana nabbed a 1-1 draw against Trinidad & Tobago in their final group stage match.

The 19-year-old played in a defensive midfield role and helped the Golden Jaguars finish third in Group D in the Gold Cup.

Left-back Liam Gordon who has played in both the previous fixtures was an unused substitute for the final clash of the tournament for Guyana.

Neil Danns opened the scoring for Guyana in the 54th minute before Tobago nicked an equaliser in 80th minute thanks to Kevin Molino.

You may also want to watch:

USA topped the group as they remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Panama last night with both side's progressing to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown tweeted: "Just watched the Gold Cup game between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.

"1-1 and a lot of familiar faces on show, another 90 minutes in front of the back four for our young midfielder Elliot Bonds to learn and develop from.

"Invaluable experience and great to see him given this chance to shine."

Both Bonds and Gordon will return ahead of the Daggers pre-season in hope that their international venture will stand them in good stead for the 2019/20 National League season.

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Jailed: Motorist who ran over elderly pedestrian after being told not to drive

Abdul Hafiz, 61, has been jailed for 20 months. Picture:: Met Police

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Jailed: Motorist who ran over elderly pedestrian after being told not to drive

Abdul Hafiz, 61, has been jailed for 20 months. Picture:: Met Police

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers midfielder Bonds helps Guyana nab a draw at the Gold Cup

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Revealed: How much Barking and Dagenham’s population grew in a year

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Daggers sign Brundle from Dover Athletic

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Former Daggers captain Nunn joins Billericay Town

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wright says Daggers has different targets this campaign

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists