Daggers duo McQueen and Gordon handed international call-ups

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 September 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge duo Alex McQueen and Liam Gordon have been called up for Grenada and Guyana respectively.

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Versatile McQueen will be in line to make his fourth appearance for the Spice Boys, as they take on St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Left-back Gordon could make his fifth appearance for the Golden Jaguars as they take on Aruba in their first match before a tough test against Jamaica in their second match of the Nations League.

This is the first match that Guyana have played since their heroic 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup during the summer.

The pair missed out on Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with London rivals Bromley and will miss the clash with Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Both McQueen and Gordon are expected to be back available for selection for the home match against Hartlepool United on Saturday, September, 14.

