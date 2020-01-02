Daggers coach Brown pleased with second-half reaction

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown was pleased with the second-half reaction from the squad at Ebbsfleet on New Year's Day after a tough week.

Daggers found themselves trailing 1-0 after six minutes as Alex Reid capitalised on a mix-up at the back, but defender Will Wright helped earn a point as he levelled from a free-kick with six minutes left at the Kuflink Stadium.

And the coach admitted the early goal from the hosts took the wind out of them until the half-time break.

"It's been a tough week, we weren't expecting our manager to go, and we were all disappointed that he went," Brown told the Recorder.

"We've done o.r best to try and regroup, get organised and ready for the game; we only really had a day and a half to be honest as Monday was more about breaking the news on what had happened.

"All your preparation then goes out of the window when you make an individual error like we did for the first goal.

"Elliot Justham, arguably our most consistent player over the last 18 months, made a really bad mistake."

Former Grays Athletic manager Brown did admit Kevin Watson's Fleet were tactically killing off the game despite a dominant effort from his side.

"We then took a little while longer than we wanted to respond but we got in at half-time and I felt as though we got a real positive reaction," he said.

"Ebbsfleet were using every trick in the book to break up the game. Fair play to them, to stop us counter attacking and breaking.

"It looked for a long time that they might get rewarded for it, but we kept at it, and I think anyone here could see how positive we were with our substitutions as we ended up playing five up front to try getting something out of the game.

"They were backs against the wall, they had the odd counter attack, but they were penned in.

"I would have liked to see us be more clinical to get more than one goal, but I think in the situation, given the individual error and how it takes the wind out of your sails as we really tried to build up for today, then early in the game that happens. We needed that reaction and got that reaction."