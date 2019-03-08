Daggers Eleftheriou wants to thrive under squad competition

Dagenham & Redbridge right-back Andrew Eleftheriou says healthy squad competition will get the best of the squad this season.

The 21-year-old joins the Daggers on a one-year deal following his release from Premier League club Watford at the end of his contract.

The right-back impressed during his loan spell with Braintree Town in the later half of last season after joining them in January and going on to make 18 appearances.

And he is now excited about battling for a berth in the starting line-up with his main competition coming from Will Wright.

"It's a positive, you can't be settled and know that you're going to be starting because then you're not pushing yourself, you're not working as hard as you can," Eleftheriou told DaggersTV.

"For everyone to have competition in the team is what you need for the team to do the best they can."

The youngster is hoping his time at Cressing Road will help him adapt right into life in the National League.

He added: "I'm excited to be here, I've heard a lot about the club, I was at Braintree last year at the end of the season and saw the way the team plays.

"Before that I'd only really played academy football, there is a massive contrast, and I feel like I learnt what the league was about so I'm here to push on."

Eleftheriou also revealed he is eager to get himself into the Football League and feels the Daggers ambitions match his own.

"That's a great part of this club, the owners have come in and they've got Football League ambitions, obviously as a player you want to win every game.

"That's why I push myself and pride myself on, everything I can win; I want to win so to get into the Football League is my aspirations."

The former Hornets man, who played once in a 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the end of the 2016/17 season, says he is already enjoying his time at Victoria Road.

"It's been enjoyable, you expect to do running as it's pre-season, that's what it's about getting as fit as you can.

"Everyone in the squad is pretty good, we're all pushing each other and getting each other through it, it seems like we've got a good group of lads.

"Everyone is making me feel really welcome and part of the team."