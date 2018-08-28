Daggers extend Wright’s loan deal

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Justin Shaibu of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended the loan deal of versatile player Will Wright from League Two side Colchester United until the end of the season.

Wright has made 20 appearances so far this season for the club, having most recently played in the thrilling 4-4 draw against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The 21-year-old joined the Daggers from Colchester United at the end of July and has been a valuable member of the squad due to his versatility – playing in both defence and midfield.

Manager Peter Taylor said: “I’m delighted that Colchester and Will both want to extend his loan until the end of the season.

“I feel Will has really improved with the matches that he has played for us, some of those in different positions.

“I have no doubt that we will need him in the second half of the season, and he will go back to Colchester as a better player.”