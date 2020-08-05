Dagenham & Redbridge fans excitedly speculating Paul McCallum deal

Barnet's Paul McCallum (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil. PA Wire/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge fans are getting excited about the prospect of signing prolific striker Paul McCallum after the former Barnet man liked fans tweets about him joining the club.

Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil. Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.

The 27-year-old, who was most recently on loan at Barnet, has also been followed by Daggers club chairman Peter.B Freund which has added speculation.

McCallum scored 11 goals in all competitions last season for the Solihull Moors before heading on loan to the north London outfit where he scored five goals in just six appearances due to a huge chunk of the campaign being suspended due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The big centre forward started his career as a youth product at West Ham United before featuring for the likes of Portsmouth, Aldershot, Leyton Orient and Eastleigh before making the switch to the Midlands last summer.

McCallum is still in contract with Solihull Moors as he agreed a two-year-deal last summer but is expected to depart the club.

Many other clubs will of course be interested so it could prove a huge coup if Dagenham can seal his signature.