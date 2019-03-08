Search

Daggers striker Grant pleased to get off mark after lack of game time

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 October 2019

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Reece Grant has struggled for regular minutes since joining the club but was delighted to get off the mark last week.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Daggers from Aldershot Town in the summer, netted in their 2-0 win over Sutton United last Tuesday and then came off the bench in the 67th minute to replace James Dobson in their 0-0 draw with Chorley.

The forward has only made two starts but featured 11 times so far this campaign with his second start of the season being in the win at Sutton.

"It was good personally to get minutes, I've been biding my time in training, working hard and waiting for the time to come," Grant said.

"The gaffer gave me the nod so I wanted to repay him with a goal and it eventually came. It was a very good feeling, obviously as a striker; it's probably one of the best feelings on the pitch personally.

"It feels for me like it's been a long time coming to finally get off the mark."

At the time of his first goal for the club there was some controversy as defender Luke Croll thought it came off him before hitting the net.

"The ball came in, Luke was claiming something hit him, but it was me, he hit me and then it hit me and popped in," he said.

"Alex McQueen has got great delivery with set-pieces and crosses so for him to step up with another assist is good for him and the team as that's what he is good at doing."

Grant did admit he would like to start featuring more but respects manager Peter Taylor's decisions.

"As a player you always want to be playing, but the gaffer picks the team, so whoever he feels will win the game is what he goes with so you have to go with it," he added. "I would like to get more minutes."

Dagenham are now 10 games unbeaten in the National League and the former Braintree Town man revealed the mood is good at the club.

"The mood in the camp is very good; we've got a great bunch of lads here, great staff so it's moving in the right direction," he said.

"We have a real feel-good factor right now."

He added: "It's key, we had a lot of games in the first month, so it's good to get on a good run and build on it as the games come thick and fast. We want to stay as high as we can in the league and keep that unbeaten run going to see how far we can take it."

