Search

Advanced search

Daggers handed away trip to Carshalton in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:52 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 07 October 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have been handed an away draw against Isthmian Premier Division outfit Carshalton Athletic.

Daggers enter the competition at the fourth qualifying round stage and will make the trip to the War Memorial Ground on Saturday, October, 19.

You may also want to watch:

The winner of the tie will bag £18,750 in prize money and the losers will still receive £6,250.

The Robins sealed a 2-1 win over Lowestoft Town in the third qualifying round on Saturday thanks to a brace from Ricky Korboa.

Daggers crashed out in the fourth qualifying round of the cup competition last season after drawing 2-2 with Boreham Wood to take the tie to a replay thanks to two late goals from former players Luke Pennell and Tomi Adeloye.

In the replay they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat thanks to a Jamal Fyfield effort at Victoria Road on Tuesday, October, 23.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

Men jailed for violent Barking robbery that saw shopkeeper strangled

Alin-Viorel Dimofti and Cristi-Adi Mandi have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

Men jailed for violent Barking robbery that saw shopkeeper strangled

Alin-Viorel Dimofti and Cristi-Adi Mandi have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers handed away trip to Carshalton in the FA Cup

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Taylor draws on positives of Daggers’ first-half display to take good point from Barnet

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Barking Roadrunners compete at Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

Barking Roadrunners at the Chingford League race at Hog Hill. Picture: BRR

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists