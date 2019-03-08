Daggers handed away trip to Carshalton in the FA Cup

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have been handed an away draw against Isthmian Premier Division outfit Carshalton Athletic.

Daggers enter the competition at the fourth qualifying round stage and will make the trip to the War Memorial Ground on Saturday, October, 19.

The winner of the tie will bag £18,750 in prize money and the losers will still receive £6,250.

The Robins sealed a 2-1 win over Lowestoft Town in the third qualifying round on Saturday thanks to a brace from Ricky Korboa.

Daggers crashed out in the fourth qualifying round of the cup competition last season after drawing 2-2 with Boreham Wood to take the tie to a replay thanks to two late goals from former players Luke Pennell and Tomi Adeloye.

In the replay they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat thanks to a Jamal Fyfield effort at Victoria Road on Tuesday, October, 23.