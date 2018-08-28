Daggers eager to build on Stones win against Shots

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Wrexham earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge return to home comforts this weekend as they look for back-to-back wins against National League strugglers Aldershot Town.

Daggers will play host to The Shots at Victoria Road on Saturday and will be eager to build on their 3-0 away win over Maidstone United last weekend.

Assistant manager Terry Harris feels the run of recent and upcoming fixtures can define the club’s fortunes.

“We noted, when we looked at the run of games – Maidstone away, Aldershot at home, and then Maidenhead – that it could determine part of our season,” the former Boreham Wood coach said.

“But any side that Gary Waddock puts out is going to be hard to beat, so we’re expecting another tough game.”

Defender Nathan Smith could feature once again after he netted in his second appearance for the club at The Gallagher Stadium last weekend.

But that means Ben Goodliffe could miss out after being taken out of the squad to make way for the 32-year-old Jamaican.

“Just tactically, it was just a case of getting Nathan into the role, he’s left-footed so it allowed us to put Kenny Clark central,” added Harris.

“I thought Kenny was absolutely superb and I think he was probably our man of the match in my eyes anyway.”

Vice-captain Matt Robinson is expected to keep his place after also returning from injury last week – despite Harris admitting it was a tough game for the midfielder and Smith to come back in for.

“It was a tough game to come into because I knew after Tuesday we would get a reaction from Maidstone (who lost 4-2 to Maidenhead),” said Harris.

“It was a tough game, both for Matty and for Nathan. Obviously Nathan scored the first goal from a cross but at the end of the day they both got 90 minutes under their belts and hopefully they can push on.”

Daggers will hope Angelo Balanta is fit to start after being taken off in the 66th minute due to a knock to be replaced by winger Lamar Reynolds

“He’s okay, I think he went a bit numb and he’s a bit sore at the moment, but he’ll be ok,” said Harris.

Jamaican Reynolds netted after coming off the bench and Harris believes he’ll be full of confidence, adding: He’s got unbelievable pace, Lamar. We keep continuously getting on to him about it and when he does get the ball to just attack rather than coming inside or passing it. He finished with aplomb.”