Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 February 2019

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris says it was disappointing to crash to a second consecutive defeat in the National League.

Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Steven Rigg grabbed a brace to help Gateshead overcome the Daggers in a close-fought encounter at Victoria Road.

“A mixture of both really to be fair, obviously we came into the game in good heart,” Harris said.

“We’ve had a good week’s training, we had a friendly against Millwall, and gave the guys that haven’t been involved a run out.

“We thought if we played to our strengths that we would cause them problems, but we got a bit of a kick back in regards to the penalty, 41st minute so that was disappointing.

“These things happen so we had to come out second-half, we were looking to change our shape to go into a back four, but we conceded a second goal so we then had a mountain to climb.

“We missed a penalty and then it’s even more uphill.”

