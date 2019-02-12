Adeloye in contention for Daggers clash with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris says striker Tomi Adeloye could be back in contention after impressing in training of late.

Daggers will welcome play-off chasing Sutton United to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the National League.

And 23-year-old Adeloye could be in the match-day squad after Daggers failed to score in the last two fixtures.

“Tomi obviously started the season, came out through no reason really, just a lack of form more than anything else,” Harris said.

“He’s now starting to get his form back, he did well against Millwall last week in the friendly, so he may well come back into contention.”

Conor Wilkinson and Lamar Reynolds have been the strike force in recent weeks.

But former Boreham Wood assistant Harris felt Irishman Wilkinson didn’t have a good game against Gateshead last weekend, while praisi9ng the work rate of Reynolds.

“I think it was maybe just one of them days for Conor, it just didn’t happen,” he said.

“I know Lamar missed two or three chances. He put in a shift for us, he got brought down for the penalty, but at least he was in there.”

Daggers now head into the clash with the U’s sitting only five points above the relegation zone.

Harris is expecting another tough test and praised the way their manager Paul Doswell sets his sides up.

“They’re all tough, I know they got beaten at home, but every time you play Sutton you know what you’re going to get from Paul Doswell’s team,” he added.

The Daggers number two insists they must improve their ball control and passing from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Gateshead if they want to pick up any points.

“That’s the frustrating part about it, we do loads of ball work in our training sessions, loads of passing and if you came to look at us on the training field we look all right,” he added.

“It’s only now we’ve got to put it together on a match day.”

It was also revealed manager Peter Taylor and assistant Harris have been on rolling contracts and when asked if they had been extended, he revealed not as of yet.

“I don’t know about that, I’m not sure after today,” he said.