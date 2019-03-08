Balanta pleased at the Daggers 'huge reaction' in Harrogate Town win

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Angelo Balanta says it was a huge reaction to rally from back-to-back defeats and seal a 4-2 win over Harrogate Town.

The 29-year-old found the net twice, after scoring an own goal in the clash at Victoria Road, while Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle also got on the scoresheet.

The win moves Daggers up to mid-table in the National League table, but more importantly Balanta felt the good performance will now drive them on.

"It was a massive reaction as you can see on the pitch - all of us were together, pressing high, getting on the front foot," Balanta said.

"That's what I felt was a bonus for us and how we came away from the victory."

The former QPR youngster insists it was always going to take some time to gel together after wholesale squad changes in the summer with 13 new signings including two of last season's loanees in Emmanuel Onariase and Will Wright.

"That's what people sometimes don't realise, there were eight or nine players leave from last year, and 11 come in," he added.

"It's going to take time and we haven't hit the ground running as we would have liked, but hopefully today will be the turning point and we can kick on now."

Balanta, Kandi, Alexander McQueen and Joan Luque linked up well in the match and the former Boreham Wood striker says it will only get better the more they learn about each other.

"We've all got to find and understand each other's games, people have got to understand my game, and I've got to understand theirs," he added.

"The more the season goes on and the more we play together, the better partnerships we'll form.

"We do work on it all week and to bring it out on a Saturday is important. In recent weeks we haven't done that, today you can see we've done that and that's why we got the result."

The Colombian native was pleased to add to his own goals tally for the season as he moved up to three with his brace.

"At the end of the day that's what strikers are paid for, I'm here to create and score goals, so I'm happy to get two," he said.

"It's a lot better as you can imagine after the last two games we've lost, so to get a win was massive and the dressing room is bouncing now."