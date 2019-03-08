Search

Player ratings: Balanta leads the way for Daggers in Harrogate win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 August 2019

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jacob Ranson provides Dagenham & Redbridge players ratings after their 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town on Saturday at Victoria Road.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and George Smith of Harrogate during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and George Smith of Harrogate during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Elliot Justham (6): The shot-stopper pulled off a huge big saves, couldn't do much for the own goal, nor the second goal from Harrogate's Brendan Kiernan.

Will Wright (6): Youngster Wright seems full of confidence this season, caught out marking on a few occasions, but solid display and almost topped it off with a goal as he tried dinking an effort past James Belshaw.

Kenny Clark (6): Captain Clark had a shaky first-half, was caught out a few too many times, and struggled to deal with strikers Beck and Muldoon but recovered himself with a decent second-half.

Luke Croll (6): The former Crystal Palace youngster similar to Clark not the best of first-half displays but again fairly solid in the second-half.

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Warren Burrell of Harrogate during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019Joan Luque of Dagenham and Warren Burrell of Harrogate during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Will Wood (6): Wood, much like the rest of the Daggers backline was caught out on occasions by the attack of Harrogate, but didn't do too much wrong, and looked to grow into the match until he was forced off with cramp.

Mitch Brundle (7): A great header from a corner for the hosts second goal. Brundle looked assured and led by example in the middle of the pitch.

Harry Phipps (7): First appearance of the season and he sure took his chance. Phipps won lots in the air and battle for every ball. The youngster complimented Brundle and it looked a good combination.

Alexander McQueen (7): Two assists for the winger and some fantastic link-up play with Angelo Balanta and Chike Kandi throughout the match.

Joan Luque (7): The Spaniard was much better, drove with the ball and played some dangerous crosses into the box, and he almost scored once himself as he drilled an effort over the bar.

Angelo Balanta (8): Despite an early own goal, Balanta was a key driving force in the Daggers attack, created lots and was rewarded with two goals in the second-half. The attacker linked up brilliantly with the midfielders and attackers.

Chike Kandi (7.5): Kandi is proving to be aiming for a real break-out season as he put in another tremendous shift, worked hard, and was unlucky to only pick up one goal.

Substitutes:

Reece Grant (6): The former Aldershot Town striker came on for Luque in the 61st minute, got on the ball well, but it did mean moving Kandi out wide.

Liam Gordon (6): The young left-back made his first appearance as he replaced Will Wood in the 66th minute. The Guyana international made a few real good runs and intercepted a few Harrogate passes to counter attack.

Joe Quigley (N/A): Quigley came on for the final few minutes and surprising made a decent cameo run, but wasn't on the pitch for very long.

