Daggers Taylor looking at squad character for visit of Harrogate Town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor wants his players to react by showing more character as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the National League.

The Daggers will welcome Harrogate Town to Victoria Road on Saturday as they desperately search for their first home win of the campaign.

But boss Taylor knows they need to be 10 times better than they were in their 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

"It's up to the players; they've got to show a much stronger attitude, more character and more togetherness," he said.

Taylor also revealed he may make changes to the team for the clash after switching to a back five against Luke Garrard's men in midweek.

"I always think about it, I'm never awake not thinking about it, so I shall give it a lot of thought.

"It's something we did on Saturday and I thought we played better after we changed it.

"I was disappointed with a couple of things that were happening and I didn't think it was going to get better, so I thought I would change it.

"I know people don't always agree with that but if you're in charge you've got to try things that you think get us a result.

"The minute we changed it I thought we looked a bit more comfortable and I felt as though as we might score a goal. Before that I didn't think we were doing anything.

"I was quite pleased we changed our shape, but still in the end with that shape and the shape we started the match with, we still weren't good enough."

One player who could find himself back in the line-up is attacker Chike Kandi after coming off the bench in the 32nd minute and putting in a man of the match display.

"He was bright, he tried exceptionally hard to come back and do well, and if anything he might have tried too hard," said Taylor.

"Hopefully he has no reaction on his hamstring and he'll be available for Saturday."

However, defender Manny Onariase and Harold Odametey look set to remain sidelined.

"It might be a bit too soon unfortunately, I must admit I do think we're missing the energy of Harold and we're the missing power of Manny but we've got to get on with it," added Taylor.

"I'm sure other teams out there have got injuries."

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

A-level results: Headteacher 'thrilled' with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

