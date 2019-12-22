Failure to take chances proved costly at Pools - Daggers coach Brown

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown felt the counter attack approach they took to Hartlepool worked but they failed to capitalise on their chances in a 1-0 loss.

A 78th-minute strike from Mark Kitching sealed the points for Dave Challinor's men and left Daggers with five consecutive National League defeats.

And although Daggers had limited possession, Brown believes they put themselves in that position by not taking their chances.

"First and foremost Hartlepool are a very good side, they're in good form ever since Dave Challinor has come in, he's got them going and they play a good brand of football," he said.

"They keep a lot of possession, they're big and strong, and they've got clinical players so it was always going to be tough for us.

"We came with a counter attacking approach, keep a good shape, force them to go backwards and sideways to wait for an opportunity to counter.

"We had four very good counter attacks, very good. Two where we picked the wrong pass and two where we didn't finish the chances.

"If you come to counter attack away from home against a strong side and you get three or four chances you have to take one or two of them - if you don't you risk what happened at the end."

The coach says the front players have to be held accountable for not taking those chances just like defenders have in previous weeks for conceding.

"If you have those opportunites to counter attck with overloads and you're through in on goal you have to take those chances," he added.

"If you're 1-0 up or 2-0 up from counter attacking chances, which we could've been, but take nothing away from Hartlepool they had huge amounts of possession but only on two or three occasions did they hurt us.

"The way we set up worked, but you have to take your chances, nobody else can be accountable for missing those chances or not making that final square pass for someone to tap into an open goal apart from the people that failed to execute it."

He added: "We were forced into a change in the back four, which wasn't ideal, Andy Eleftheriou was struggling so Alex McQueen - who had a good game in midfield - had to move to right-back.

"The full-back managed to take his chance well which we didn't do."