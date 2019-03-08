Daggers striker Quigley says the result is more important than goals

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Joe Quigley says the most important thing was remaining unbeaten but he was pleased to bag a brace on Saturday.

Daggers sealed a 3-1 victory over Hartlepool United thanks to two goals from former Bromley frontman Quigley and a solo effort from Angelo Balanta at Victoria Road.

And the 22-year-old feels the side are starting to really find their feet now as they moved up to fifth in the National League.

"That's the main thing to be honest, the result is the main thing, and the fact we've gone seven unbeaten is a big statement," Quigley told DaggersTV.

"Hartlepool came here, they're a good side, they were up there in the league as well so the fact we could go out and win 3-1 shows what we can do."

Quigley has taken his tally up to four goals so far this season and admitted he has been working hard in training on his finishing with the help of the coaching staff.

"It was really good, it's been a couple games since I got my last goal, so it's something I've been working on a lot in training - my finishing - with the gaffer (Peter Taylor), Jody Brown and Tel (Terry Harris)," he added.

"It paid off today."

The youngster is enjoying playing alongside the likes of Balanta, Joan Luque and James Dobson who all created chances for him in the match.

"It's ideal to be honest, I think I've said this before, the better the team play, the better I play or the easier it is for me," he said.

"If the team is on fire it's a lot easier for me to do my job."

The striker was named the Vicarage Field man of the match and says he is ready to now kick on at his new club after bouncing around three different teams last season.

"It's nice to know whoever picks it recognised that I had a good game," he added.

"One hundred per cent, it took me a while to get going, but now the team is up and running, we all know how we can play so that's massive, and I feel really settled and ready to kick on."

Daggers will make the long trip down to Devon to face Torquay United on Saturday and Quigley said: "It's nice to have a week off, we'll put in the graft at training and prepare for the Saturday game.

"It's a long trip there so we need to be bang on it from the start, but I'm looking forward to it."