Daggers loanee starts like House on fire with brace as Shots silenced

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge's new loanee signing Ben House was 'buzzing' with his debut after he netted a brace in a 6-1 win over strugglers Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Ben House (L) of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Ben House (L) of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

The 20-year-old joined Daggers on loan from Championship outfit Reading until January last week to bolster Peter Taylor's options up front.

And the former Scottish youth international started with a dream debut as he notched two early goals in the sixth and 15th minute at Victoria Road.

"Buzzing, what a performance, what a day for the lads and the fans," House told DaggersTV.

"I think it's long overdue, I'm really pleased and hopefully that's the start of a run for us to go on."

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

The striker revealed his aim was to come to the National League outfit and prove his worth and felt he made a good start in doing so as he linked up well with Sam Deering, Joan Luque, and Chike Kandi.

"That's what I wanted to come here and do, show the fans, the players and staff what I can do," he added

"They believed in me, I'm pleased they believed in me, and it's time to kick on now."

The youngster was named the Vicarage Field man of the match for his terrific display on his debut and was pleased to be handed the personal accolade on top of the win.

"It's a great achievement for me on my debut, hopefully we can kick on and I can kick on and get a few goals for myself," said House, who netted eight goals in 13 appearances for Reading under-23s during the 2018/19 season but then missed the start of this season due to injury.

House had to have an operation around the start of the season and has only been back in training for the last few months.

But he is now hoping he can build up his fitness, starting with their trip to AFC Fylde on Saturday before the Daggers also welcome Sutton United to Victoria Road on Tuesday evening.

"Hopefully I can last 90 minutes in the next two games, but hopefully we can get the wins, climb up that table to get into the play-offs," he said.

"I had an operation around the start of the season, so I've only been back a few months, so it's about building myself up."

House will now be competing with the likes of Kandi, Joe Quigley and Reece Grant in the coming weeks to maintain his place in Taylor's starting line-up.