Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior Cup: Hullbridge Sports 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge progressed into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Isthmian North outfit Hullbridge Sports.

A fifth minute effort from Daggers striker Reece Grant sealed the victory for Peter Taylor's men to put their name in the hat at Lower Road.

Boss Taylor named a much changed outfit including the returns of Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle who have out injured the last number of weeks during the fixture.

Former Aldershot Town striker Grant was played in over the top, but the ball bounced away from him and was cleared in the second minute of play.

Three minutes later he was on hand to fire home a rebound from an Andrew Eleftheriou cross that came off the crossbar.

In the ninth minute the hosts went close as a good ball was floated in and nodded on by Joe Wright, who saw his effort bounce back off the woodwork.

Spaniard Joan Luque stung the palms of Greene as the Daggers searched for a second in the 27th minute.

Greene was then forced to pull off another save as he had to deny Grant shortly after while Luque had another chance as he volleyed wide as he found himself in space at the back post.

In the 52nd minute goalkeeper Josh Strizovic got down quickly to deny Eman Okunja from inside the area.

Luque creates half a yard, but his shot cannoned off the closing defender, before Kandi was next to work a pocket of space.

The former Leatherhead attacker had a shot but it took a deflection that went into the arms of Greene.

Hullbridge Sports: Greene, Homans, Rose, Dunn, Baxter (Ogunfunmilade 68), Okunja, Wright, Sotoyinboe (Monsheju 68), Hornsley, Taylor, Salmon (Allen 62).

Unused sub: Gumbs.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Brundle, Croll (Kandi 46), Gordon, Odametey (Wright 49), McQueen, Graham, Dobson, Luque, Grant.

Unused sub: Justham.