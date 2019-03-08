Search

Advanced search

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:57 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 16 October 2019

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior Cup: Hullbridge Sports 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge progressed into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Isthmian North outfit Hullbridge Sports.

A fifth minute effort from Daggers striker Reece Grant sealed the victory for Peter Taylor's men to put their name in the hat at Lower Road.

Boss Taylor named a much changed outfit including the returns of Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle who have out injured the last number of weeks during the fixture.

Former Aldershot Town striker Grant was played in over the top, but the ball bounced away from him and was cleared in the second minute of play.

Three minutes later he was on hand to fire home a rebound from an Andrew Eleftheriou cross that came off the crossbar.

In the ninth minute the hosts went close as a good ball was floated in and nodded on by Joe Wright, who saw his effort bounce back off the woodwork.

You may also want to watch:

Spaniard Joan Luque stung the palms of Greene as the Daggers searched for a second in the 27th minute.

Greene was then forced to pull off another save as he had to deny Grant shortly after while Luque had another chance as he volleyed wide as he found himself in space at the back post.

In the 52nd minute goalkeeper Josh Strizovic got down quickly to deny Eman Okunja from inside the area.

Luque creates half a yard, but his shot cannoned off the closing defender, before Kandi was next to work a pocket of space.

The former Leatherhead attacker had a shot but it took a deflection that went into the arms of Greene.

Hullbridge Sports: Greene, Homans, Rose, Dunn, Baxter (Ogunfunmilade 68), Okunja, Wright, Sotoyinboe (Monsheju 68), Hornsley, Taylor, Salmon (Allen 62).

Unused sub: Gumbs.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Brundle, Croll (Kandi 46), Gordon, Odametey (Wright 49), McQueen, Graham, Dobson, Luque, Grant.

Unused sub: Justham.

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

City Hall applauds volunteers from Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets for their work helping Londoners

The Islamic Circles Supplementary School's Zafar Razaq (middle) at the Mayor's Volunteering Awards 2019. Picture: Kois Miah.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge hospitals face fines of £18k for breaking no mixed-sex ward rules

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

England rate Vunipola ‘very likely’ to be available for quarter-final with Australia

England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Oita.

Jodie Chesney murder trial: Accused insists he is not ‘throwing fellow drug dealer under the bus’ in attempt to walk free

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists