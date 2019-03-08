Daggers in the market for a striker reveals boss Taylor

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor has revealed the club is on the hunt for another striker to replace last season's top goalscorer Conor Wilkinson.

Irishman Wilkinson left the Daggers to join League Two side Leyton Orient last month for an undisclosed fee.

And boss Taylor says they are still looking to replace him and insists there is still plenty of time to do so as they head into the first week of pre-season fixtures.

"I'm very happy with the balance, I know we've still got to go get a centre forward because we're going to miss Conor Wilkinson, we know that," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"I still think there is enough time and every time the phone rings, all of a sudden you think that could be the number nine that we go and get, but we are looking.

"We're going to be trialling people as well to make sure we have a good enough squad."

The former England caretaker manager is looking to have a 22-man squad come opening day when they host newly-promoted Woking.

"My aim is to get 22 players, two players for every position, and they can then fight like mad for that place," he added.

"I'm going to be saying to the players you pick the team yourself, you show me what you can do, and then you get the nod ahead of the next fella."

Dagenham currently have 20 players signed up and Taylor is pleased with the balance among the squad that he has assembled thus far.

"It looks a very healthy squad, it looks a very determined bunch, and we've got some nice new players which is always good for the changing room," he said.

"They look a very together group, which is lovely for the staff to be able to see every morning to get them going.

"I look at the squad at the minute and I think there is a better balance to it, there is a bit more strength, there are more left-footed players - we've got about seven in the squad, which is lovely."

The Daggers boss was however keen to praise all of last season's squad and thank them for their efforts in the National League.

"I don't want to be unkind to the players that are now not here because the ones that were here all of last season did a great job for us," he added.

"Whether they played one game or they played 30 games. The ones that are not here now we wish them good luck wherever they're going to be."