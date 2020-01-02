Search

Advanced search

Coach Brown revealed he cares what the Daggers fans think of performances

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 January 2020

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

First-team coach Jody Brown revealed he really cares what the Dagenham & Redbridge think of the squad and coaching staff after a frustrating period in terms of results.

Daggers bagged a 1-1 draw away to Ebbsfleet United on New Years Day thanks to a Will Wright free-kick with just six minutes left to play at the Kuflink Stadium.

The former Heybridge Swifts went all out attack to earn the point and believes it was important to show their desire to the travelling fans.

"I really care what the fans think of us at the moment, a lot of people say they don't care what the fans think, but the fans have been frustrated for one reason or another so it was important to us to show them that we want to try winning football matches.

"We want to be positive, we want to show passion and desire, and we want to reflect how they feel.

"If you see the ovation at the end, I think you could see that they knew the players gave everything to try getting something from the game."

Brown felt Dagenham could have gone onto win the fixture with the amount of chances they created in the second-half.

You may also want to watch:

"We should have gone onto win it, at times we were breaking in 4v2, 4v3, 2v1s and we had overloads.

"The surface wasn't great and that maybe played a part when you're trying to carry the ball but unfortunately we weren't clinical enough when it mattered.

"I don't want to detract from the fact that we had a massive setback at the weekend with our manager going and a massive setback 10 minutes in with Elliot's mistake, but the boys stuck together and were positive."

The coach also revealed what himself and Terry Harris said to the players at half-time following a below par performance.

"It was a big contrast of messages, Terry was really disappointed with the desire that the players were showing.

"Terry is a vastly experienced man in the National League and League Two, and he demanded there was more desire, and I think he got that.

"It was down to me to make the tactical adjustments to try and be positive with the lads to give us a way of getting back into the game.

"It was a contrast as Terry really got into them about desire and how important it is to play for this club and fan base while I made the adjustment I felt we needed to make and give them confidence for the second-half.

"The boys reacted really well and the second-half performance was a dominant one."

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coach Brown revealed he cares what the Daggers fans think of performances

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

West Ham play with New Year resolution as Moyes inspires team to thumping win

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Daggers recall young left-back Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers coach Brown pleased with second-half reaction

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Coroner slams hospital trust after woman’s suicide

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists