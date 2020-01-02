Coach Brown revealed he cares what the Daggers fans think of performances

First-team coach Jody Brown revealed he really cares what the Dagenham & Redbridge think of the squad and coaching staff after a frustrating period in terms of results.

Daggers bagged a 1-1 draw away to Ebbsfleet United on New Years Day thanks to a Will Wright free-kick with just six minutes left to play at the Kuflink Stadium.

The former Heybridge Swifts went all out attack to earn the point and believes it was important to show their desire to the travelling fans.

"I really care what the fans think of us at the moment, a lot of people say they don't care what the fans think, but the fans have been frustrated for one reason or another so it was important to us to show them that we want to try winning football matches.

"We want to be positive, we want to show passion and desire, and we want to reflect how they feel.

"If you see the ovation at the end, I think you could see that they knew the players gave everything to try getting something from the game."

Brown felt Dagenham could have gone onto win the fixture with the amount of chances they created in the second-half.

"We should have gone onto win it, at times we were breaking in 4v2, 4v3, 2v1s and we had overloads.

"The surface wasn't great and that maybe played a part when you're trying to carry the ball but unfortunately we weren't clinical enough when it mattered.

"I don't want to detract from the fact that we had a massive setback at the weekend with our manager going and a massive setback 10 minutes in with Elliot's mistake, but the boys stuck together and were positive."

The coach also revealed what himself and Terry Harris said to the players at half-time following a below par performance.

"It was a big contrast of messages, Terry was really disappointed with the desire that the players were showing.

"Terry is a vastly experienced man in the National League and League Two, and he demanded there was more desire, and I think he got that.

"It was down to me to make the tactical adjustments to try and be positive with the lads to give us a way of getting back into the game.

"It was a contrast as Terry really got into them about desire and how important it is to play for this club and fan base while I made the adjustment I felt we needed to make and give them confidence for the second-half.

"The boys reacted really well and the second-half performance was a dominant one."